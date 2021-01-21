Dustin Diamond completes first stage of chemotherapy

Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy after

According to TMZ, the “Saved by the Bell” star cancer diagnosis is stage four small cell carcinoma. This is a type of highly malignant cancer that most commonly arises within the lung. However, it can occasionally arise in other body sites, such as the cervix, prostate, and gastrointestinal tract.

The outlet reports that the cancer started in other parts of Diamond’s body and then spread to his lungs.

He is still in the hospital and will begin physical therapy soon.

In the meantime, Dustin is trying to maintain a positive outlook on life; playing his guitar, watching video games, and making videos for his fans on social media.