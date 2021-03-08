Dustin Diamond was not legally married to Jennifer Misner

Despite claiming he and his girlfriend, Jennifer Misner, were “husband and wife’,

According to the outlet, a copy of Diamond’s death certificate says “never married” under ‘marital status’.

A source says that Diamond was never legally married to Misner. According to the source, Jennifer was Diamond’s girlfriend and he wore the ring as a way of showing his dedication to her when he travelled for work.

The Wikipedia page for Diamond says he and Misner married in 2009 and separated in 2013.

Diamond died on February 1 following his diagnosis with stage four cancer. He was 44-years-old.