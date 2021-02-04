Dustin Diamond will be cremated

The body of

According to the outlet, Diamond’s desire to be cremated was one of his final wishes.

His remains will be placed in two separate urns for his father and girlfriend. There are no plans yet as to when and where the ashes will spread.

Diamond was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma. This is a type of highly malignant cancer that most commonly arises within the lung. However, it can occasionally arise in other body sites, such as the cervix, prostate, and gastrointestinal tract.