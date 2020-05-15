Dutch government advises single people to find a lock down ‘sex buddy’

BUZZ Fam, the Dutch government truly understands the importance of having a sex partner during quarantine. In its latest guidelines to its citizens, the government advised single people who want intimacy during the pandemic to get a ‘sex buddy’.

This was after critics complained that the ‘singletons’ were left without sex because of the government’s social distancing rules.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said singletons should come to an arrangement with one other person.

According to the RIVM, it makes sense that “as a single [person] you also want to have physical contact” during the pandemic.

But it warns that singletons should take the necessary precautions to make sure their partner is not infected with the virus.

“Discuss how best to do this together,” the RIVM guidance says. “For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or ‘sex buddy’), provided you are free of illness.

“Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus.”

“Sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible,” it adds, suggesting “erotic stories” and “masturbating together” as possible solutions.

The Netherlands has been placed under lock down since March 23.