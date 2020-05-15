Dutch government advises single people to find a lock down ‘sex buddy’Friday, May 15, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, the Dutch government truly understands the importance of having a sex partner during quarantine. In its latest guidelines to its citizens, the government advised single people who want intimacy during the pandemic to get a ‘sex buddy’.
This was after critics complained that the ‘singletons’ were left without sex because of the government’s social distancing rules.
The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said singletons should come to an arrangement with one other person.
According to the RIVM, it makes sense that “as a single [person] you also want to have physical contact” during the pandemic.
But it warns that singletons should take the necessary precautions to make sure their partner is not infected with the virus.
“Discuss how best to do this together,” the RIVM guidance says. “For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or ‘sex buddy’), provided you are free of illness.
“Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus.”
“Sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible,” it adds, suggesting “erotic stories” and “masturbating together” as possible solutions.
The Netherlands has been placed under lock down since March 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy