Dwayne Johnson and wife are ‘even better listeners’ since COVID lockdown

Dwayne Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian have become “even better listeners and communicators” since lockdown.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has been married to Lauren since 2019 and since they have been isolating together in the house amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “We realised kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognise that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain and emotional intelligence capacity as we usually are. You’re gonna get snippy, short-tempered and you guys may erupt at each other.”

And Dwayne joked he has a great way to stop any arguments.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, he added: “When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full [100 per cent] conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong … you’re just not used to being right’ and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your asses off.”

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old star previously revealed he refuses to post his workout sessions on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown because he doesn’t want to upset anyone as his gym is much better than what people have at home.

He said: “I don’t post my workouts, because I’m sensitive to millions of you around the world who aren’t able to train in your local gyms and you’re stuck at home. I’d feel like an a**hole and it ain’t my style. Just know I’m working extremely hard and I want all of you to get back to working out ASAP too.”