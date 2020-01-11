Dwayne Johnson to get own comedy series about his life

Dwayne Johnson to get own comedy series about his lifeSaturday, January 11, 2020
|
Dwayne Johnson is to star in a comedy series inspired by his life.
The former professional wrestler turned actor is to star in the one-camera new series for NBC called ‘Young Rock’, which will focus on his “formative years”.
The news that 11 episodes had been ordered was announced on Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour.
The pilot is co-written by ‘Fresh Off the Boat’s Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang whilst Dwayne will executive produce, along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.
Meanwhile, Dwayne recently opened up about how he finds it “incredibly difficult” being a film star, and while he was named the highest-paid actor in the world between 2018 and 2019, he doesn’t feel worthy of the status.
Dwayne was named the highest-paid actor of 2019, after having made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.
