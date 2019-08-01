Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: It’s a blessing to have daughters

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: It’s a blessing to have daughtersThursday, August 01, 2019
|
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says it is a “blessing” having three daughters.
The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ star loves being a father to three girls Simone, 17, from a previous relationship and Jasmine, three, and 15-month-old Tiana with his partner Lauren Hashian.
Speaking on Good Morning America, he said: “As men, you know, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah I’m going to raise my son’ but having all daughters, it’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever had.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy