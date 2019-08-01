Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: It’s a blessing to have daughters

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says it is a “blessing” having three daughters.

The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ star loves being a father to three girls Simone, 17, from a previous relationship and Jasmine, three, and 15-month-old Tiana with his partner Lauren Hashian.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he said: “As men, you know, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah I’m going to raise my son’ but having all daughters, it’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever had.”