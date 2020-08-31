Ecuadorian husband and wife are world’s oldest married couple

Ecuadorian husband and wife are world’s oldest married coupleMonday, August 31, 2020
|
When it comes to choosing the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, follow your heart, despite who might oppose.
This is the lesson in the love story of 110-year-old Julio Ceasar Mora and his wife, 105-year-old Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros. The retired teachers, living in Ecuador, are now the oldest married couple in the world and have been certified gold by the Guinness World Record.
Together, they have a combined age of 214 years and 358 days and have been married for 79 years.
But their love story would not have been written had they listened waited around for their family to approve their marriage. Instead, they tied the knot in an intimate and secret ceremony with their godparents and close friends.
Over the years, however, their love managed to bring both sides of their families together.
“Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence,” the couple said in the statement.
They went on to have five children, who all graduated from college, and a big family of 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Their oldest son died when he was 58, according to the statement.
Aura Cecilia, one of their daughters, said that her parents enjoy going to the movies and the theatre together, gardening and having big dinners with family and friends.
