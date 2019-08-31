Ed Sheeran could start a family soon

Ed Sheeran is to start a family soon.

The Shape of You hitmaker recently wrapped his worldwide ‘Dive’ tour, which was a whopping 250 shows spanning over two years, and announced he would be taking a break from touring for the next 18 months. And now his manager, Stuart Camp, has revealed he doesn’t think Ed will waste time in having kids.

He told Music Week: “He won’t sit still for long. He’s not the holiday sort. But things may change – he could have a young family relatively soon.”

Ed – who is married to Cherry Seaborn – made the announcement of his break when he performed his final show of the tour in Chantry Park, Ipswich this week.

Speaking on stage, he said: “As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here, and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”