Ed Sheeran got an ‘F’ for music in college

Ed Sheeran got an ‘F’ for music in collegeTuesday, August 20, 2019
Ed Sheeran failed music at college. The 28-year-old singer/songwriter has gone on to sell more than 150 million records, but he was sent a letter confirming he had received six F grades in all segments, including songcraft, of his higher diploma in Contemporary Music Performance course at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey, south east England.
A letter sent to him confirming the news has gone on display at a new exhibition, Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk, at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, eastern England.
Ed attended the college in 2009 but quit in 2010, hence his fail marks, to concentrate on his music career.
There is a 2004 school report in the exhibition which describes him as a “natural performer”.
It reads: “Obviously at the moment his voice is beginning to change although he still has quite a lot in his higher register.”
Ed’s father, John, curated the exhibition, and in the programme his dad says his son had become “disillusioned” with the course just three weeks in, and claims his tutors had “refused” Ed permission to go on tour with Just Jack.
According to The Sun newspaper, it reads: “Ed had just started at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford.
“Just three weeks into the course and already disillusioned with it, he asked his tutors for permission to go on the tour but they refused. He then rang us to say that he was determined to go, even if it meant him leaving college.”
