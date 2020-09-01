Ed Sheeran is now a daddy!

After

announcing that he was taking a break in December, British singer Ed Sheeran

reappeared on Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he is now a dad.

Ed said that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their daughter, Lyra, last week.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” said the Shape Of You singer.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed.”

Along with the post, 29-year-old Ed shared a photo of a pair of socks and a colourful blanket.