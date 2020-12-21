Ed Sheeran surprises fans with new song

British

singer Ed Sheeran took a break from ‘dad land’ to treat his fans with a new

song called Afterglow.

The track was released on Monday, December 21, and it is his first release in about a year. The last track from him was Put It All On Me featuring Ella Mai on December 22, 2019.

“Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you,” the Thinking Out Loud singer said in a statement.

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

The song was surprising, as last year August, at the end of his Divide Tour, Sheeran announced that he would taking an 18-month break from music.

And while he has not been releasing music, new things have been happening in his life, as he became a dad in August. His wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their daughter, Lyra.