Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, makes announcement via IG

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, makes announcement via IGSunday, October 24, 2021
|
Ed Sheeran took to Instagram on Sunday (October 24) to share that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
In his post, Sheeran noted that he was now self-isolating and following government guidelines.
The 30-year-old also used the occasion to apologize to anyone he may have let down.
“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he said.
“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone,” he added.
