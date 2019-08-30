Eddie Murphy says fans couldn’t connect with him as a pop artiste

Eddie Murphy has revealed that he stopped releasing music because his fans were “weirded out by it”.

The 58-year-old comedian became a huge star in the early 1980s due to his outrageous stand-up routines. And after becoming a major name in Hollywood thanks to his roles in movies like Trading Places and Beverly Hills Cop, he decided to release his debut album, How Could It Be, which included the R&B hit Party All the Time, which was written by Rick James Kevin Johnston,

Eddie followed it up with second LP, So Happy, in 1989, but after releasing his third studio album Love’s Alright in 1993, he stopped sharing his music with the public because he felt his fans couldn’t connect with him as a pop artiste.

The Hollywood legend – who did unveil surprise reggae song Oh Jah Jah back in 2015 to a muted response – said: “I stopped putting it out though, because the audience gets weirded out by it. And I don’t want to be that guy.”

Eddie has revealed that he has hundreds of unreleased tracks that he has recorded. Speaking to Krista Smith on her Present Company podcast for Netflix, he said: “I’ve never stopped doing music … A hundred years from now, when I’m gone, they’ll find all these tracks and they’ll be like, ‘Wow, we didn’t even know this guy. We had no idea.’ Whatever muscle I use to be funny … I have a muscle to do music, and I use them both all the time.”