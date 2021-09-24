Eddie Murphy signs three-picture deal with Amazon

According to several international media reports, famed actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy has signed a three-picture first-look film deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the deal, the Oscar-nominated star will be working on three films for the studio and should be developing originals for Prime Video with the potential to star in said works.

The new partnership comes on the heels of the highly successive sequel for the film, Coming 2 America, which debuted on Amazon in March. Amazon had announced that the film was its most viewed on Amazon prime in its opening weekend.

In a statement to the international press, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, dubbed Murphy a “legend both in front of and behind the camera” who “consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.”

“We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family,” she added.