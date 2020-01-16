Eddie Murphy’s family at the centre of his life

Eddie Murphy says the centre of his life is “his family and his kids”.

The Coming to America star feels it is important to be “present” in his children’s life, and that has made him more selective on what jobs he takes, as he doesn’t want to pick movie roles just because “somebody flashed a big dollar sign in front of you”.

He said: “My career, or what I am as an artist, that’s not at the centre of my life. At the centre of my life is my family and my kids. That’s the principal relationship, and everything comes after that. I have 10 kids, and I’m present, and I’m part of their lives.”

He continued: “You got to have some kind of balance with career and personal life. I started making movies when I was 20, and I auditioned for SNL when I was 18, so that’s 40 years ago. So I had a little crossroads where it was like, It’s time to back off, and sit on the couch and just be Dad. Now, I just want to do stuff where there’s an emotional hook, and it’s something that I’m really into, and not just doing it because, you know, somebody flashed a big dollar sign in front of you.”