Egyptian burial shaft of more 2,500 years ago unearthed

On a day in 2020, you see news like this.

BUZZ Fam, archaeologists have uncovered 13 completely sealed wooden coffins in the desert necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt, that date back around 2,500 years.

The vast burial complex is located 19 miles south of Cairo and served the ancient capital of Memphis.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled Al-Anani the collection of coffins were found stacked atop each other at the bottom of a 36 feet (11 metres) -deep burial shaft in the ancient necropolis complex.

This find is special because many such tombs that have been found to have previously were looted, so the discovery of 13 completely untouched coffins is extraordinary.

“An indescribable feeling when you witness a new archaeological discovery,” Al-Anani wrote on Twitter, adding thanks to his colleagues.

“Stay tuned for the announcement of a new discovery in Saqqara,’ he added, mirroring a similar teaser of further revelations from the site that features in a short video clip the minister uploaded to his Twitter account.

And the coffins are not their only find. Inside the sealed niches of the shaft, other discoveries that could conceivably be made at the site would be grave goods and hieroglyphs allowing the identification of the entombed individuals.

Many of the more elaborate — and traditionally easier to find — tombs have been found to contain assorted grave goods such as exquisite silver funerary masks, hieroglyph-covered cartouches and even mummified animal remains.

Experts believe that Saqqara was active as a burial site for around 3,000 years — and was used by both those of high social standing and the lower classes.