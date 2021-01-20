Egyptian woman arrested for selling pornographic cupcakes

Egyptian woman arrested for selling pornographic cupcakesWednesday, January 20, 2021
|
An Egyptian woman was arrested after she was accused of distributing food porn.
Yes BUZZ Fam, you read that right. So the cupcakes, baked for a birthday party in Cairo were garnished with genitalia and lingerie-shaped frosting. And when pictures of the racy pastries went viral online, the police intervened and arrested the baker.
Top Islamic body Dar al-ifta deemed the risque confections an insult to Islam, according to the Guardian.
“Posting naked pictures, candy, holograms, and products with sexual expressions and fallen revelations is legitimately forbidden and legally criminal,” they wrote on Facebook.
The baker has since been released on $319 bail. She has denied cooking the scandalously dressed desserts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy