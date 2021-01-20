Egyptian woman arrested for selling pornographic cupcakes

An Egyptian woman was arrested after she was accused of distributing food porn.

Yes BUZZ Fam, you read that right. So the cupcakes, baked for a birthday party in Cairo were garnished with genitalia and lingerie-shaped frosting. And when pictures of the racy pastries went viral online, the police intervened and arrested the baker.

Top Islamic body Dar al-ifta deemed the risque confections an insult to Islam, according to the Guardian.

“Posting naked pictures, candy, holograms, and products with sexual expressions and fallen revelations is legitimately forbidden and legally criminal,” they wrote on Facebook.

The baker has since been released on $319 bail. She has denied cooking the scandalously dressed desserts.