Elephant Man sends b-day wishes to his daughter

Despite being the father to a large number of children, that did not stop the ‘Energy God’ Elephant Man from reaching out to his daughter Haley on her birthday.

The ‘Signal Di Plane’ artiste took to Instagram on Friday (April 23) where he used the platform to share an adorable picture of Haley with the caption, “Happy birthday my baby Haley Bryan” which included a number of birthday themed emojis.

His posts also drew a host of congratulatory messages with others showering the child with birthday wishes.

“HBD Haley Aunty loves you ” said one Instagram user

While another wrote, “blessed birthday Princess Haley”.

In an earlier post also commemorating Haley’s birthday, Elephant Man shared a throw back photo of his daughter as a newborn.

Elephant Man is known worldwide for his energetic performances and is slew of dancing songs. However he is also known for fathering a large group of children.

Most of his children are named after him with some quite unconventional names such as Eli One and Eli Two.