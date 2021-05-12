Ellen DeGeneres ending talk show next year

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” will come to an end in 2022.

Ellen DeGeneres shared the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She said after 19 seasons, the show will come to an end in May next year.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said.

And according to USA Today, DeGeneres will address her decision in her monologue for Wednesday’s broadcast.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,” Mike Darnell, president of “Ellen” producer Warner Bros.’ Unscripted TV, told THR.

Considering the show’s falling rates since Ellen’s toxic workplace controversy, this development is not surprising. However, the 63-year-old comedian says this is not why she is ending the show.

“It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” she told the outlet.