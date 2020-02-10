Ellen DeGeneres hails Brad Pitt’s ‘incredible hair’Monday, February 10, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres hailed Brad Pitt’s “incredible hair” following his Oscars success on Sunday night.
The 62-year-old actress is a long-time friend of the Hollywood star, who won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role accolade for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Ellen quickly took to social media to praise her showbiz pal.
She wrote on Twitter: “So happy for my friend, Brad Pitt. What an incredible win. And what incredible hair. #TheOscars (sic)”
During his acceptance speech, Brad dedicated his Academy Awards win to his children.
The acclaimed actor – who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former spouse Angelina Jolie – picked up the first award of the evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Brad appeared emotional as he said: “I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so, I’m a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot
“All the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now – ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ain’t that the truth.
“This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you.”
