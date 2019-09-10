Ellen DeGeneres praises Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Ellen DeGeneres praises Duke and Duchess of SussexTuesday, September 10, 2019
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are “so down to earth”.
The talk show host got to spend time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie recently, and she praised their “compassionate” and “amazing” nature.
She joked: “Here’s a sentence I never thought I would say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan. I just want to say it was an honour for them to meet me.”
Before she added: “Seriously, they are so amazing. They’re the cutest couple and so down to earth. I just hate it. I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They’re just two of the most down to earth and compassionate people. They’re doing so much good for the world.”
Ellen and her wife, Portia De Rossi, love all the conservation work they are doing.
She shared: “Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they’re doing for wildlife, and they’re doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that. And they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda, so we’re all going to do something together.”
