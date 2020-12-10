Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres will be off air for a while after testing positive for COVID-19. (photodesk@splashnews.com)

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19. And as a result, the show will stop production until January.

The daytime talk show host revealed her health status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Twitter feed on Thursday.

“Hi Everyone,” DeGeneres wrote. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Ellen’s announcement comes on the heels of allegations of her fostering a toxic workplace. According to a Buzzfeed report, this has resulted in The Ellen DeGeneres Show losing advertising and celebrity bookings.

She returned to the airwaves in September for her 18th season premiere. “As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show,” DeGeneres told her audience during the premiere. “And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say, I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power.”