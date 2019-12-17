Ellie Goulding to the rescue: Singer helps driver trapped in car

Ellie Goulding to the rescue: Singer helps driver trapped in carTuesday, December 17, 2019
|
Ellie Goulding came to the rescue of a man trapped in his car on a London motorway.
The 32-year-old singer/songwriter and her chauffeur were travelling along the A20 in a Range Rover on Monday when they spotted an articulated Royal Mail truck pushing a Volkswagen GTi, which had turned sideways, along the busy dual carriageway.
Ellie’s driver guy was one of the many vehicles which tried to get the lorry driver’s attention to stop so that the man in the VW – later revealed to be Jack Joy, a contributor to Youtube channel CarThrottle – could get out of his car.
No reported injuries
When the truck driver finally stopped, he got out of the vehicle and issued an apology to the driver, before telling onlookers: “I honestly didn’t see him,” as the car appeared hidden beneath the view of his windscreen.
Ellie shared a screengrab of an article about the incident on her Instagram account and wrote: “Was just sent this – I’m the one in the car checking if this guy was OK – the craziest thing I’ve ever seen on the road. Everyone was just driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone.”
A police spokesperson told MailOnline: “There were no reported injuries. Officers spoke with both parties. No arrests were made.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy