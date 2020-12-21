Elliot Page grateful for support after coming out as trans

Elliot Page grateful for support after coming out as transMonday, December 21, 2020
|
Juno star Elliot Page is grateful for the
support he has been receiving from fans since coming out as transgender earlier
this month.
Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Page said: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021.”
The post on Sunday was liked more than 1.6 million times with many people commenting with heart emojis
Page, who is married to Emma Portner, announced that he was transgender earlier month and that he would no longer use the name ‘Ellen Page’.
“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”
Since then, Page has been receiving lots of praises for coming out. His biggest supporter, however, has been his wife.
“Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” Portner said in a social media post. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”
