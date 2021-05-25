Elliot Page shares shirtless photo for the first time since top surgery

“Trans is beautiful.” That’s the message actor Elliot Page wants to get across as he shares his first-ever shirtless photo since undergoing surgery to remove his breast tissue.

The 34-year-old “Juno” star took to his Instagram to document his first time wearing male’s swimwear. An obviously happy Page is seen grinning from ear to ear while standing in a swimming pool wearing a dark-colored ball cap and red swim trunks.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” she captioned the shot, adding the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

And quite a few people thought so too. In less than an hour after posting, the photo garnered almost two million likes..

In an emotional post on Instagram last December, Page came out as transgender. Since then, the actor has opened up about how it feels to “fully become” himself.

He told Times Magazine that he felt “true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life.” However, he said, the elation came with some “fear and anxiety” about the way trans people are treated.