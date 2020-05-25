After

Instead of being named X Æ A-12, their son will now be called X Æ A-Xii. You see BUZZ Fam, California law forbids the use of numerals in names. So the couple decided that instead of using the number ’12’ they’d used the roman numerals equivalent.

Grimes, who shared the new name with a fan on Instagram said that she thought it looked cuter “tbh”.

Let us know what you think BUZZ Fam.