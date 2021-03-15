Elon Musk gives himself a new name

Elon Musk gives himself a new nameMonday, March 15, 2021
|
If it pleases you, you may now refer to Elon Musk as the “Technoking of Tesla”.
The decree was made in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission without telling us why Musk had taken on the regal designation. But knowing Musk, we’re hardly surprised.
And Musk isn’t the only one getting a new company name. Chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn will now be known as Tesla’s “Master of Coin,” the filing says.
The title reflects the fact that Tesla is in fact Musk’s fiefdom. He’s served as chief executive since 2008 and has been known to take a hands-on role in the company’s operations.
But the new titles will not affect Musk or Kirkhorn’s day-to-day duties, as Tesla said they will “also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”
