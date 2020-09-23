Elton John is ready to tour again

Move over,

COVID-19! British singer Elton John is ready to hit the road again, and he already

has plans to do shows in the United States and Europe.

A couple months ago, the pop icon announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour would officially return on September 1, 2021 with a show in Germany. And on Wednesday, he revealed that he would be making a stop in New Orleans, United States, on January 19, 2022. There will also be other rescheduled shows in Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Earlier this year, John had to postpone a number of shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.