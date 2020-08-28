Elton John isn’t impressed with the current music scene

British star

Elton John has heard much of the songs on the current music scene, and let’s

just say he is not impressed.

The singer made the disclosure during an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music recently when he was asked which artiste he is currently listening to.

“There’s a boy called Conan Gray who has a song called ‘Heather’ and he’s about 22, he’s from America and he’s the only person in the [streaming charts] to actually write the song without anybody else,” John said. “Everybody else there’s four or five writers on [a track],” he added. “You look at most of the records in the charts — they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song.”

“I like people who write songs,” he continued. “And there’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated. We get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that.”

The 73-year-old musician also made mention of another act named John Misty, who he said, reminds him of the way he writes.