Embracing your feminine side with Petite-Sue Divinitii

For years, women have shunned their femininity because it was associated with being weak. To appear powerful and empowered, they took on masculine tendencies as this made them more accepted and viewed as more capable.

While this has changed as time progressed, there are still some women who believe that feminism and femininity are mutually exclusive.

But not Jamaican YouTuber, Sue-Ann Gordon-Pitter. With almost half a million subscribers on her channel, Petite-Sue Divinitii, Gordon-Pitter teaches women that’s it’s okay to be glamourous and a feminist.

By giving them tips on hair, makeup, fitness, fashion, and sharing gems about life, Pitter asserts that a woman is even more powerful when she embraces all of who she is and harnesses her femininity.

Balance

“I believe everything deserves to be balanced, you still need to remain attractive and at the end of the day, presentation matters,” she told BUZZ.

However, the platform and influence that she has now, was not something she envisioned when she started her channel as a hobby, seven years ago.

“I used to be on YouTube all the time, I was obsessed with makeup videos. I created my channel in 2013 but started adding content in early 2014. When I decided to take it on full time, people would ask me, ‘what do you do?’, and I’d say ‘I’m a YouTuber’, and they’d say, ‘what is that?’

Now she enjoys the honour of being one of Jamaica’s first prominent female YouTubers. Gordon-Pitter told BUZZ that she’s often surprised at her influence, and it is not something she takes lightly.

Impact

“I try to remain humble. Life is so much more than money, and we’re all going to die and leave everything, so my thing is what kind of impact do we want to leave behind? That’s the bigger picture,” she said.

She credits her longevity and growth of her channel to her authenticity and humility. Being true to oneself is a message that she preaches constantly to her viewers, in between the hair and makeup videos of course.

“I feel like people like to see a certain level of vulnerability, and just you being authentic. People can sense when it’s real rather than forced. I just sit down, sometimes I don’t know which direction I’m going to go with certain discussions but I tell the truth,” she said.

Gordon-Pitter said she is able to remain genuine because of the power she gets from owning her story.

“There were times when I went to school, and mi shoes a beg bread, but nobody neva know. Mi glue-up di shoes, every night before I go to sleep and put it under the bed foot, and press it down, and by the end of the day it bust out back again, so I have to do it again in the night. Mi bag nuh hundred either but it clean, and my skirt is well ironed, and my hair is always well-combed,” she said.

It took some time before her job was taken seriously. But Pitter is now reaping the rewards and enjoys using her space to encourage women to accept all that makes them female.

“I love the reward I get at the end of the day, after putting in all that work and you see that I did it. I feel like when they look at my videos, it will inspire them to put in all the work into whatever they want to do, to achieve what they want and be successful at it,” she said.