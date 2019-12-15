Emotional tributes as Juice WRLD is laid to rest

Emotional tributes as Juice WRLD is laid to restSunday, December 15, 2019
Juice WRLD has been laid to rest.
The life of the 21-year-old rapper – who passed away earlier this month after reportedly suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport – was celebrated by family and close friends at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Harvey, Illinois, near his Chicago hometown.
According to TMZ, his mother, Carmela Wallace, paid an emotional tribute to her son, writing in the mass booklet: “My dear son Jarad, God trusted me to raise you and I poured all I had into you as the Lord guided me. We were inseparable and even though you left home early, we were always in each other’s hearts and always had a special bond.
“We were always overjoyed to see each other, and you still called me ‘mommy’ as you hugged and kiss me when you saw me,” she continued. “Your love was pure and innocent, and your heart was genuine. You truly cared about people and wanted to make the world a better place.
“I am going to miss you dearly. Rest in peace my dear one; mommy loves you.”
Juice WRLD’s siblings – Brian, Alyssa and Maya Wallace – left a joint message, writing: “Jarad, you brought life, light and laughter to everyone you met. We will carry you in our hearts always. We love you.”
There was also an emotional message from his grandmother, Cecilia Darden, who said: “My dear Grandson, you brought smiles, laughter and love into [our] lives. I loved being a part of your life and watching the happy little boy grow up to become a thoughtful, caring and a talented young man.”
Following his death, Carmela revealed that her son – whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins – had been battling drug addiction before his death.
