Empire star Terrence Howard done with acting?Thursday, September 12, 2019
American actor Terrence D. Howard
Terrence Howard is “done” with acting.
The 50-year-old actor has claimed he is planning to turn his back on his profession and focus on “truth” when the sixth and final season of Empire – on which he plays music mogul Lucious Lyon – comes to an end.
Asked his plans after Empire, he told ‘Extra’: “I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending.”
When he was then asked if he plans to focus on philanthropy, he replied: “No, not philanthropy; I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”
But Terrence did admit he’ll miss his Empire co-stars when filming ends.
He said: “I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”
The Hustle & Flow actor’s announcement comes a few months after it was claimed he is being investigated for criminal tax evasion.
The federal government are reportedly looking into possible financial crimes committed by Terrence, Mira Pak – who he divorced in 2015 but got engaged to again in December 2018 – and her company Universal Bridges Inc..
However, a spokesperson for the US State Attorney’s Office said: “Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”
