Empire star Terrence Howard done with acting?

American actor Terrence D. Howard

Terrence Howard is “done” with acting.

The 50-year-old actor has claimed he is planning to turn his back on his profession and focus on “truth” when the sixth and final season of Empire – on which he plays music mogul Lucious Lyon – comes to an end.

Asked his plans after Empire, he told ‘Extra’: “I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending.”

When he was then asked if he plans to focus on philanthropy, he replied: “No, not philanthropy; I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

But Terrence did admit he’ll miss his Empire co-stars when filming ends.

He said: “I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”

The Hustle & Flow actor’s announcement comes a few months after it was claimed he is being investigated for criminal tax evasion.

The federal government are reportedly looking into possible financial crimes committed by Terrence, Mira Pak – who he divorced in 2015 but got engaged to again in December 2018 – and her company Universal Bridges Inc..

However, a spokesperson for the US State Attorney’s Office said: “Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”