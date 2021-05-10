England now allowing people to hug

England now allowing people to hugMonday, May 10, 2021
|
For the first time in over a year, English people will be allowed to give friends and family a hug.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has given the go-ahead for that much-missed human contact to resume from May 17.
This comes as the government continues to ease lockdown measures as the country continues to see a fall in coronavirus cases.
The U.K. is now recording around 2,000 new coronavirus cases a day, compared with a daily peak of nearly 70,000 in January. Daily deaths have also plummeted with only four recorded on Monday.
Other easing measures included the reopening of pubs and restaurants indoors as well as cinemas and hotels, and allowing two households to meet up inside a home.
But Prime Minister Johnson warned citizens to still remain vigilant.
“This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident we will be able to go further,” he said at a briefing from Downing Street.
“This doesn’t mean that we can suddenly throw caution to the wind … I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones whether they have had a vaccine, one or two doses, and whether there has been time for that vaccine to take effect.”
