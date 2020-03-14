Entertainer Liam Gallagher set to marry in Italy despite coronavirus crisis

Liam Gallagher still plans to get married in Italy despite the threat of coronavirus.

The 47-year-old star is set to marry Debbie Gwyther in Italy over the summer, and despite the global health crisis, Liam has insisted he won’t be changing his original plans.

Asked on Twitter whether coronavirus will influence his wedding plans, Liam replied: “She ain’t getting off that lightly ha ha (sic)”

Then, another follower on social media asked: “How’s the wedding planning going? (sic)”

And the former Oasis frontman – who proposed to Debbie whilst on holiday on the Amalfi Coast in 2019 – said: “All good.”

At present, Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of more than 800.

In response to the health crisis, Italy has already closed schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the country.

And Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has recently announced plans to close all shops except food stores and pharmacies.