Erica Mena threatens to beat Wendy Williams

Erica Mena threatens to beat Wendy WilliamsFriday, May 07, 2021
|
If we were in Wendy Williams’s shoes we’d try as best as possible to avoid seeing Erica Mena in the streets.
Erica Mena wasn’t having the TV host talking about her marriage and pregnancy with her husband, Safaree Samuels.
While conducting her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams said this about the Samuels; “We’re not trying to do anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica,” she said.
“I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent.”
She added; “And babies don’t save marriages, but good luck, at least your first six months,” she added. “Good luck.”
After getting wind of what Wendy was saying about her, Erica took Twitter to put her on blast.
In a since-deleted tweet, she had this to say; @WendyWilliams at this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass. Your ex-husband didn’t do a good eough job.
