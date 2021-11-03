Ernest Wilson of The Clarendonians dies at hospital

Ernest Wilson of The Clarendonians dies at hospitalWednesday, November 03, 2021
Jamaica has lost another musical great following the death of Ernest Wilson.
He was a founding member of the ska band, The Clarendonians.
Wilson, who was 69 at the the of his passing, died at the Kingston Public Hospital on Tuesday.
His death follows that of Alvin ‘Seeco’ Patterson, who had served as percussionist for Bob Marley and the Wailers. He had died on Monday at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
Wilson had rose to fame in the 60s as a member of the ska band the Clarendonians.
The band formed when Wilson was a teenager with his close friend, Peter Austin which later added a seven- year-old Freddie McGregor to its line up.
Before the band split in 1967, they had recorded the tracks such as ‘You Can’t Be Happy’, ‘You Won’t See Me’ and ‘Rudie Gone A Jail.
Wilson then embarked on a solo career after the split.
Tributes have been pouring in since and leading the line is noted reggae broadcaster and deejay, David Rodigan.
Writing on Twitter he remarked “So sad to learn of the passing of yet another great Reggae star, Ernest Wilson, founder member of The Clarendonians, who made such magnificent recordings such as ‘Undying Love’, ‘Private Number’ and ‘I Know Myself’ …his songs will be forever cherished in the reggae pantheon” he had remarked on Tuesday.
