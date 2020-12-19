Eve leaves ‘The Talk’, says it’s not goodbye

Rapper Eve has

left CBS daytime talk show, ‘The Talk’.

Her stint on the show began in 2017 and ended on Friday.

“It’s my final show today, and I have been reminded of all the incredible times we’ve shared together. And these don’t even include the fun we’ve had together off-screen — trust me, we’ve had some great times,” she said, as she joined the show virtually.

“I am grateful. I will be forever grateful,” she said. “And like I said, this is not goodbye — this is, ‘I’ll see you later.’ And thank you.”

Directing her attention to co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, she said: “Ladies, you know we’ve had time to talk to each other and process a bit, which I’m so happy about, because right now I’d be curled up in a ball in this chair, probably, if we didn’t have that time.”

The other co-host, Carrie Ann Inaba, is now battling COVID-19.

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I said it a few times, that I truly, genuinely, for real love you. I love you, Mrs. O, I love you, Sheryl. And Carrie Ann, I know you’re watching, I love you,” Eve continued, expressing gratitude to the crew.

Eve joined the panel in 2017 after Aisha Tyler left.

However, last month she announced that she would be leaving in December as it would be difficult to co-host the show from the United Kingdom where she now lives with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.