Even the young, healthy can have COVID symptoms for weeks

Being young and healthy may not exclude you from suffering lingering effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

New research from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests it can take between two to three weeks to recover from even mild infections of the virus, even in healthy, young adults.

The information, which was published today, July 24, showed that one in five people aged 18 to 34 with no chronic illness, were still experiencing symptoms of the virus after two to three weeks.

The 274-patient study revealed that the most common lingering symptoms were cough, fatigue and body aches. Of those surveyed, one-third of middle-aged adults had not fully recovered, with that figure increasing to almost a half for those 50 and older.

Patients with chronic illness, especially obesity, were more likely to have lingering symptoms.

Dr Wesley Self of Vanderbilt University said the results are a little surprising given most patients suffering from the flu and many other viral infections usually recover fully within two weeks.