‘Every day is a real struggle’: Dahlia Harris says COVID-19 has affected creative industry

‘Every day is a real struggle’: Dahlia Harris says COVID-19 has affected creative industryThursday, October 08, 2020
|
Media personality and actress Dahlia Harris says the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected Jamaica’s creative industry.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Harris said that she, too, has had her fair share of struggles during the pandemic, which started affecting Jamaica several months ago.
“I think people don’t get how Covid19 has ripped at the heart of the Creative industry,” she said.
“Well let me speak to theatre, comedy, hosting…my main income streams. Every day is a real struggle. Please stop approaching us to work and say you no have it. We no have it either.”
Many of her followers chimed in, agreeing with her point. They also added that many people are clueless about the real struggles being faced by those in the creative industry.
Meanwhile, Harris, who is a host on TVJ’s Smile Jamaica, is gearing up for the November premiere of her TV series Love and Dancehall, which is an adaption of her play ‘The Case of the Ex’.
Ring Games and Thicker Than Water are two of the TV series that the actress has done in the past.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy