“Everything starts with a vision”: Alicia Burke buys first home

“Everything starts with a vision”: Alicia Burke buys first homeWednesday, January 06, 2021
Give it up for Jamaican supermodel Alicia Burke BUZZ Fam! She just brought her first home, and weâ€™re so happy for her.
Burke has definitely started the year 2021 with a bang. She shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers recently, and provided some advice too.
â€œEverything starts with a vision. Set a goal, plan how to achieve it, put in the work and watch how will you accomplish it. It took me some time but I finally found a place of my own. Officially a homeowner!! Couldnâ€™t be more happier Ÿ˜âœ¨âœ¨Ÿ¾Ÿ¾ great way to enter 2021!â€ she wrote.
Her post was immediately flooded with her fans congratulating the supermodel on her accomplishments.
â€œSmart girl! Congratulations Ÿ¾,â€ one fan wrote.
â€œTime to create memories and dreams. Congratulations!Ÿ‰,â€ another wrote
â€œCongratulations Alicia!!! You deserve all the best!!,â€ someone added.
