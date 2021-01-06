“Everything starts with a vision”: Alicia Burke buys first home

Give it up for Jamaican supermodel Alicia Burke BUZZ Fam! She just brought her first home, and weâ€™re so happy for her.

Burke has definitely started the year 2021 with a bang. She shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers recently, and provided some advice too.

â€œEverything starts with a vision. Set a goal, plan how to achieve it, put in the work and watch how will you accomplish it. It took me some time but I finally found a place of my own. Officially a homeowner!! Couldnâ€™t be more happier Ÿ˜­âœ¨âœ¨Ÿ¾Ÿ¾ great way to enter 2021!â€ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia BurkeŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@aliciaburke14)

Her post was immediately flooded with her fans congratulating the supermodel on her accomplishments.

â€œSmart girl! Congratulations Ÿ¾,â€ one fan wrote.

â€œTime to create memories and dreams. Congratulations!Ÿ‰,â€ another wrote

â€œCongratulations Alicia!!! You deserve all the best!!,â€ someone added.