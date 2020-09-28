Excessive bleeding sends pregnant Chrissy Teigen to hospital

Chrissy

Teigen has not been having an easy pregnancy. She has been on bed rest for

weeks, and now she is hospitalised for bleeding excessively.

On Sunday, Chrissy, who is expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend, revealed that while her unborn son is doing fine, she has been bleeding a lot.

“I was always, always bleeding,” Chrissy said. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month… maybe a little less than a month. But we’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

The mother of two children – Luna and Miles – explained that her placenta is weak. She also said that the baby didn’t have the strongest chance at the start of the pregnancy, so every effort is being made to ensure that there is enough fluid around him while she gets as much rest as possible.

Luckily, she said the baby is strong and doing well.

“I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did,” said the 34-year-old.

“He’s so different than they were. He’s strong. I’m so excited for him because he’s so wonderful, the strongest little dude. So, I can’t wait for him. But basically, he’s the strongest coolest dude in the s–ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with.”