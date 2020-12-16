Exhale! Whitney Houston’s biopic has found its star

Exhale! Whitney Houston’s biopic has found its starWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
The Whitney Houston biopic has founds its star and
we’re so emotional!
British actress Naomi Ackie is reported to have been selected for the lead role in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a film on the life of the iconic singer.
Director Stella Meghie told the Hollywood Reporter, “We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston.
“Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”
Ackie is best known for her role in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.
Houston was found dead in her hotel room the day before the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2012.
The film is set to be released on Thanksgiving in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy