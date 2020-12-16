Exhale! Whitney Houston’s biopic has found its star

The Whitney Houston biopic has founds its star and

we’re so emotional!

British actress Naomi Ackie is reported to have been selected for the lead role in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a film on the life of the iconic singer.

Director Stella Meghie told the Hollywood Reporter, “We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston.

“Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

Ackie is best known for her role in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

Houston was found dead in her hotel room the day before the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2012.

The film is set to be released on Thanksgiving in 2022.