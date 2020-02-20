Exhaustion forces Gwen Stefani to cancel Las Vegas dates

Gwen Stefani reportedly cancelled four dates of her Las Vegas residency due to exhaustion.

The 50-year-old singer – who has kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, five, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – scrapped four dates of her ‘Just a Girl’ residency in Sin City, but Gwen didn’t offer a specific explanation for the decision at the time.

A source told Us Weekly: “She goes from performing high-intensity shows to being the mom of three very active boys. It finally caught up with her.”

On February 5, the blonde beauty revealed she felt “under the weather” – which meant she wasn’t able to take to the stage at Planet Hollywood.

At the time, Gwen insisted she would be doing all she could to return in time for her gigs on February 8, 12 and 14 – but she ultimately had to cancel those dates, too.