Expect a different MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday

Expect a different MTV Video Music Awards on SundaySaturday, August 29, 2020
|
Like almost
everything else this year, the MTV Video Music Awards will be very different in
light of the challenges being faced due to COVID-19.
The show will be held on Sunday, August 30. It will be hosted by Keke Palmer.
However, there will be some changes. Chief among them is the fact that there will be limited to no studio audience. Additionally, the backdrop for this year’s show will be New York City with performances set outside.
There will be performances from Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Maluma and Doja Cat. Some of the presenters are Jaden Smith, Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson.
In addition, there are plans to salute frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The VMAs will be aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.
