Fabolous’ girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, gives birth to their third child

American rapper

Fabolous and his girlfriend Emily Bustamante welcomed their third child on the

weekend.

On Sunday, Emily, who already had two kids with the entertainer, shared the news via her Instagram Story when she posted a pink hospital bracelet with the date ‘10/10’ and later a picture with her 22-year-old daughter Taina interacting with the newborn.

Neither Emily nor Fabolous has revealed the child’s name.

The two already have two boys – Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5. Emily’s daughter, Taina, is from a previous relationship.

But although the couple has welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, things have not always been so peachy, as two years ago the rapper was accused of punching Emily in the face seven times and threatening some of her relatives.

He was charged with aggravated assault. However, it is said that he did not spend any time in jail because he took a plea deal in March 2019.