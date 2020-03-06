Facebook removes almost 7 billion fake accounts

Facebook removes almost 7 billion fake accountsFriday, March 06, 2020
|
Have you ever been catfished or trolled by a fake account on Facebook? Or maybe you’re even guilty doing this?
Well, the social media giant is putting an end to this. It has deleted more than 6.5 billion fake accounts in 2019 using a programme designed to sniff out frauds.
The programme is called Deep Entity Classification’ (DEC), a computer program equipped with machine-learning capabilities that analyzes user accounts for potential fakes.
The programme works by monitoring the activity of a potentially fraudulent user.
It analyzes the number of other accounts the fake account is connected to, as well as whatever groups and pages they may have liked or followed.
It then maps out similar data for each person in the account’s friends list. And then evaluate their daily activity for potential evidence of fraud, such as sending the same link to a promotional sale on sunglasses to hundreds or thousands of people.
The overall idea is to not just evaluate individual accounts, but look at how they interact with their presumptive friends, and in-turn consider how those friends interact with their own groups.
Facebook currently has over 2.89 billion monthly users, and it estimates that five per cent of this are fakes.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy