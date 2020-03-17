Facebook gives employees US$1000 bonuses to help with impact of coronavirus

Facebook gives employees US$1000 bonuses to help with impact of coronavirusTuesday, March 17, 2020
BUZZ Fam, can we just take a moment and give Facebook, a round of applause, please?
The technology giant is gifting all of its employees with $1000 bonuses to support them while they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Facebook employs nearly 45,000 full-time workers but also has several thousands more contract workers. It is not clear though if these contract workers will also receive this bonus.
The CEO himself, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in an internal message to employees.
The company had also announced a $100 million programme to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The program will provide up to $30,000 eligible small business with cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.Â
