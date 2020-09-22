False alarm! Vivica A. Fox doesn’t have COVID-19

Listen up, y’all. It seems not all coronavirus tests are accurate. Actress Vivica A. Fox is testament to that. She did a self-administered COVID-19 test that said she had the virus, but it appears this isn’t so.

On Sunday, Fox wasn’t able to host E!’s Emmy red carpet, announcing in a statement that she tested positive for the virus.

However, on Tuesday, she revealed that she is in fact negative.

“On Friday, I took a self-administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware it came back positive,” she said on Instagram.

“Two days ago, I took another test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I’m thrilled to announce that last night my results came back NEGATIVE! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

But Fox wasn’t the only one who missed the Emmy Awards because of COVID-19. TV personality Giuliana Rancic was also absent because she tested positive for coronavirus.

“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I am very thankful I heard it before I travelled and possibly could have exposed other people, so for that, I’m thankful,” Rancic said in a pre-recorded video.