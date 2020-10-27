Family appeals for blood on behalf of musician Dalton Browne

The family of musician Dalton Browne has issued an appeal to the public for blood donations on behalf of the guitarist who suffered a major heart attack.

Reports are that he suffered the heart attack on Saturday.

Browne is now at the University Hospital of the West Indies and is set to undergo major surgery this weekend. It is understood that the blood is required for surgery.

Persons are being asked to make donations at the hospital in Dalton Browne’s name.

Among those joining the call for blood donations is reggae superstar Chronixx. On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Done know innuh honorable elder Dalton Browne needs our support. Just like he been supporting us throughout the decades with his musical talents and genius.”